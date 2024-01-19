Products
Home
→
Product
→
IndiesRead.it
IndiesRead.it
Collaborative directory of hand-picked books for indies
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
IndiesReadIt is a curated book directory for indiehackers, solopreneurs, and entrepreneurs. Discover books on skills, business management, and personal development. All the right books, nothing more, nothing less.
Launched in
Books
Maker Tools
Community
by
IndiesRead.it by
IndiesRead.it
was hunted by
Dany
in
Books
,
Maker Tools
,
Community
. Made by
Dany
. Featured on January 29th, 2024.
IndiesRead.it
is not rated yet. This is IndiesRead.it's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
9
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#29
