IndiesRead.it

Collaborative directory of hand-picked books for indies

IndiesReadIt is a curated book directory for indiehackers, solopreneurs, and entrepreneurs. Discover books on skills, business management, and personal development. All the right books, nothing more, nothing less.
Books
Maker Tools
Community
IndiesRead.it
IndiesRead.itCollaborative directory of hand-picked books for indies.
IndiesRead.it by
IndiesRead.it
Dany
Dany
. Featured on January 29th, 2024.
IndiesRead.it
is not rated yet. This is IndiesRead.it's first launch.
13
9
#29
#29