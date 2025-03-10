Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
IndieMerger
This is a launch from IndieMerger
See 2 previous launches
IndieMerger
Find your ideal co-founder in days
Visit
Upvote 81
Find your ideal co-founder in days, not months. Connect with verified tech and marketing co-founders to build your next big idea. Smart matching, secure communication, and all the tools you need to find the perfect co-founder.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Hiring
•
Marketing
•
SaaS
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
IndieMerger
Find a co-founder for your startup faster
Follow
81
Points
5
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
IndieMerger by
IndieMerger
was hunted by
Alexander Belogubov
in
Hiring
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Alexander Belogubov
. Featured on March 17th, 2025.
IndieMerger
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 15th, 2024.