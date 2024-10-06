  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from IndieMerger
    See IndieMerger’s previous launch
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. IndieMerger
    IndieMerger

    IndieMerger

    The easiest way to find a co-founder

    Payment Required
    Find a co-founder for SaaS in minutes. Join forces with a marketer or developer to build startups that make money 2x faster. Save hours searching for a partner. Accelerate startup growth 2x or more.
    Launched in
    Marketing
    Growth Hacking
    SaaS
     by
    IndieMerger
    About this launch
    IndieMerger
    IndieMergerFind a co-founder for SaaS in minutes
    0
    reviews
    104
    followers
    IndieMerger by
    IndieMerger
    was hunted by
    Alexander Belogubov
    in Marketing, Growth Hacking, SaaS. Made by
    Alexander Belogubov
    . Featured on October 7th, 2024.
    IndieMerger
    is not rated yet. It first launched on July 15th, 2024.
    Upvotes
    51
    Vote chart
    Comments
    27
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -