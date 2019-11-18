Discussion
Sean Markey
Maker
Hello! We built IndieMailer because we are both authors of paid newsletters, and after geeking out about growth techniques and newsletter tools for a while, we were like "wouldn't it be great if there was a whole community around this idea?" But there isn't as far as we could tell. So we started one. Now there's a place get inspiration for newsletter ideas, discuss successful publications, and start a thread that documents your own personal journey, and provides a place to ask very specific questions about the newsletter you're building, and many other topics. We hope you'll join us inside this new community as we all drink the paid newsletter kool-aid.
