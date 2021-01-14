discussion
Adriaan
MakerWeb application developer
Hi Product Hunters, My name is Adriaan, and I have been a developer for a while and always worked on different side-projects. Only recently, I started to delve into the whole Indie Makers scene, mindset and communities. I decided to learn about this movement as much as possible, and the best tips and advice I get is through fellow Indie Makers sharing about their experiences on Twitter. I also noticed how hard it is (especially in the beginning) to know who to follow on Twitter. That is why I created IndieLeaders :) 💡 IndieLeaders is an (👾 arcade-inspired) Indie Maker Leaderboard. It is not about 'winning' or 'being on top', but about giving a stage to — and celebrating the Indie Makers (big or small) who are working hard to improve their indie game. How does it work? 🕛 Every midnight (UTC) a cronjob runs and counts all the Indie Makers' Twitter followers. 📈 It calculates a daily 'percentage growth' based on the maker's Twitter followers. ⭐ The maker who has the highest 'percentage growth' becomes the Indie Maker of the day and gets promoted to the 'Wall of Fame'. I decided to use 'percentage growth', so newer makers with fewer followers get a chance to become the day's maker. I had a lot of fun creating this project since I always wanted to create an arcade-inspired UI. I hope you find it useful and like it too! Let me know in the comments if you have any questions or ideas on how to 🕹️ move this project forward. 🙏 Thank you for your time! ✌️ Peace, Adriaan
Although I don't play games, but this board looks really cool 👏 Btw, is there any prize for the winner of the day? 😅