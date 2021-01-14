Log In
Discover Indie Makers who are on top of their indie game.

Don't know which Indie Makers to follow on Twitter? IndieLeaders helps you discover the Indie Makers who are on top of their indie game.
Adriaan
Hi Product Hunters, My name is Adriaan, and I have been a developer for a while and always worked on different side-projects. Only recently, I started to delve into the whole Indie Makers scene, mindset and communities. I decided to learn about this movement as much as possible, and the best tips and advice I get is through fellow Indie Makers sharing about their experiences on Twitter. I also noticed how hard it is (especially in the beginning) to know who to follow on Twitter. That is why I created IndieLeaders :) 💡 IndieLeaders is an (👾 arcade-inspired) Indie Maker Leaderboard. It is not about 'winning' or 'being on top', but about giving a stage to — and celebrating the Indie Makers (big or small) who are working hard to improve their indie game. How does it work? 🕛 Every midnight (UTC) a cronjob runs and counts all the Indie Makers' Twitter followers. 📈 It calculates a daily 'percentage growth' based on the maker's Twitter followers. ⭐ The maker who has the highest 'percentage growth' becomes the Indie Maker of the day and gets promoted to the 'Wall of Fame'. I decided to use 'percentage growth', so newer makers with fewer followers get a chance to become the day's maker. I had a lot of fun creating this project since I always wanted to create an arcade-inspired UI. I hope you find it useful and like it too! Let me know in the comments if you have any questions or ideas on how to 🕹️ move this project forward. 🙏 Thank you for your time! ✌️ Peace, Adriaan
isLucid
Great idea, 💡 I'm upvoting
Damon Chen
Although I don't play games, but this board looks really cool 👏 Btw, is there any prize for the winner of the day? 😅
