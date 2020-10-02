discussion
Mubashar Iqbal
Maker
I design, I develop, I make.
Hello PH, I’m a big fan of Indie Hackers. I’ve been reading the interviews for years, listen to the podcast and been involved in the forums since they launched. I wanted to work on fun side project a few weeks ago and so I decided to build indiehackers.tv Being a frequent visitor to the Indie Hackers forums, I've noticed an increase in the number of videos being posted. Many people are recording and sharing their indie hacker journey as videos, with some people doing live streams. I've found myself watching more videos for/from indie hackers. indiehackers.tv makes it easier to find the video content posted on Indie Hackers. I wrote more about the process of building indiehackers.tv: https://practicalmvp.com/blog/an... Would love to know what you think!
