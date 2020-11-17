IndieFilm
Watch and support independent films and movies creators
Hey guys, we just launched and we would love some feedback.
If you like our content please follow us on youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkKIovrOB7bswsamdO8Xgfg/
Rushard Roomi
I am a student
Sounds interesting. How are you supporting indie film makers?
@alicodermaker Hi I am kind of a spiritual advisor to this project and I know the founder has a good heart and mind placed correctly :) We share the revenue from the youtube ads with the creators. But we have more plans to integrate new features on the platform to help creators raise money for their films, host events, giveaways, etc. We're just getting started.