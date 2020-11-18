discussion
Karan Batra
MakerSoftware Engineer at Microsoft
Hey 👋 Product Hunt community, As the Internet has grown astronomically and businesses have become increasingly dependent on data, it is now a compulsion to have access to the latest data on every given subject. To ease all your data extraction woes, we have built IndieData. IndieData's purpose is to provide you with scraped databases. How you can use these databases? 🚀 Create repositories or dashboards using our databases. 🔥 Use our structured data to improve your MVP, making way for more customization and sales. ✨ Generate leads, our databases will help you in understanding Competitive Analysis further making it easy for Data-driven Marketing & Content Marketing. To add, our Customer Success team is available 24X7 to take in all queries/questions and even take requests for customized databases. So leverage our web scraping solutions and boost your prospects in your chosen area of endeavor! Extra 10% 🔥 discount for PH community. Use code PHUNT during stripe checkout.
