Home
Product
IndieCrush
Can't Find Real Users? Get Feedback in 24h
IndieCru.sh connects indie makers with real beta testers. Get feedback, first users, and testimonials before you launch. Powered by $indie, the token that rewards testers and boosts app visibility. Build smarter, not later.
Productivity
User Experience
Developer Tools
Where great apps meet their users
108
26
#10
#44
alex saint
Productivity
User Experience
Developer Tools
alex saint
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is IndieCrush's first launch.