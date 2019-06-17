Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Jerad Maplethorpe
Hey PH community! I created IndieCast because I love podcasts but have found it difficult to find new shows on topics I’m interested in. IndieCast lets you search podcasts by topic rather than being confined to rigid categories. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, you can request episodes from podcast hosts using the platform. Once you submit your request, we’ll notify the relevant hosts. This is a free platform, so, if you host a podcast, register your show! If there’s more you’d like to see the platform do, let me know 🙌
