Home
→
Product
→
Indie Twitter Plugin
Indie Twitter Plugin
Remove Doge Logo From Twitter
Our Indie Twitter community is in jeopardy... I created this open-source plugin so that all makers can contribute to making Twitter better (Indie stylezz) First thing I did was remove that terrible Doge logo...
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Twitter
,
GitHub
by
Indie Twitter Plugin
About this launch
Indie Twitter Plugin
Remove Doge Logo From Twitter
Indie Twitter Plugin by
Indie Twitter Plugin
was hunted by
Tiagorbf
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Twitter
,
GitHub
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
Indie Twitter Plugin
is not rated yet. This is Indie Twitter Plugin 's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
