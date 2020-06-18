Indie Sticker Pack

Discussion
For Apple developers, this is usually a special time of year. On top of new operating systems and new development tools, this has been a time when many of us — though not many enough — finally get a chance to meet in person and gain a new appreciation for each other’s work over a cup of coffee or tea or by just bumping into each other in the streets, conference halls, and venues around San Jose. When we've met in person over the years, a beloved tradition in the independent Apple developer community has been exchanging stickers and pins of our apps' logos and icons. We decorate our laptops, device cases, and desks with them and smile at both the sticker collages and the friendships we've built. This year, of course, things are different. While we can't meet in person this year, we still wanted to continue the sticker tradition and bring it — and some joy — to you as well — and at the same time help people working on relief and solutions in this difficult time. We're grateful to you for joining us! Thank you for being a part of this effort and for your gift to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the Equal Justice Initiative. We'll continue to provide updates on what we've been able to accomplish with you at indiestickerpack.com. Someday, we hope to swap stickers with you in person. Until then, stay safe and be well. With love, 100+ independent developers from the Apple community
I am so happy I will finally get the stickers of my favourite apps :)
I am really excited about this project and pleased to have my apps represented including Capsicum, Boomerang, and When Did I…?.
I love how this all came together. Thrilled to be a part of it! https://www.producthunt.com/post...
