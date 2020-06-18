  1. Home
Indie Sticker Pack

Limited-time sticker pack from your favorite indie iOS apps

The iOS dev community came together (virtually). Check out the Indie Sticker Pack — over 100 stickers from your favorite iOS & Mac apps, with all proceeds going to the WHO's COVID relief fund and the Equal Justice Initiative. indiestickerpack.com
Indie Sticker Pack - Indie Computing LabsYou can learn all about the virtual 5K here and here. What I want to highlight in this post is the concerted effort that started from a simple tweet and brought the indie community together to create this epic sticker pack. The initial inspiration came from Becky Hansmeyer's tweet and it instantly caught many indie developers' attention.
The Indie Sticker Pack - Peer ReviewedA group of 90+ indie app developers and designers combined their efforts to create a lovely sticker pack of including app icons and custom designs - with all proceeds being split 50/50 between the World Health Organization's COVID Response Fund and the Equal Justice Initiative.
Excited to be a part of the Indie Sticker Pack initiative - Heidi Helen PilypasOn the 23rd of May, I saw a Tweet asking how many would be interested in an indie sticker pack for charity. I immediately was keen. As an indie developer and designer who attended WWDC once in 2017, I've noticed the tradition amongst my peers of sharing stickers and pins.
Indie App Sticker PackOn May 22, I tweeted about how it would be really cool to be able to order an indie app sticker pack, since developers aren't able to exchange pins and stickers this year at WWDC. Later that day (!), Nathan Lawrence and Sam Gold, developers of Twitter client Nighthawk, began turning that idea into a reality.
Indie Sticker PackI'm super bummed right now. Normally, I'd be freshly back from WWDC, reinvigorated and ready to take on a new year of development. But thanks to COVID-19 ruining... guestures wildly ... I've missed out on seeing so many of my friends from across the world in California.
'Indie Sticker Pack' offers stickers from your favorite apps to support COVID-19 relief and Equal Justice Initiative - 9to5MacThe world has been going through a lot recently, and so many people have been affected. While some big companies are making donations to support human causes, a group of independent developers has now decided to do the same. The new "Indie Sticker Pack" offers stickers from the iOS apps that you love for a ...
Indie Sticker Pack Debuts to Support the COVID-19 Solidity Response Fund and Equal Justice InitiativeA group of indie iOS and iPadOS developers have joined forces to offer a pack of over 100 stickers of many of our favorite apps, the proceeds of which will benefit two great causes.
Gregor Pichler
Gregor Pichler
Maker
For Apple developers, this is usually a special time of year. On top of new operating systems and new development tools, this has been a time when many of us — though not many enough — finally get a chance to meet in person and gain a new appreciation for each other’s work over a cup of coffee or tea or by just bumping into each other in the streets, conference halls, and venues around San Jose. When we've met in person over the years, a beloved tradition in the independent Apple developer community has been exchanging stickers and pins of our apps' logos and icons. We decorate our laptops, device cases, and desks with them and smile at both the sticker collages and the friendships we've built. This year, of course, things are different. While we can't meet in person this year, we still wanted to continue the sticker tradition and bring it — and some joy — to you as well — and at the same time help people working on relief and solutions in this difficult time. We're grateful to you for joining us! Thank you for being a part of this effort and for your gift to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the Equal Justice Initiative. We'll continue to provide updates on what we've been able to accomplish with you at indiestickerpack.com. Someday, we hope to swap stickers with you in person. Until then, stay safe and be well. With love, 100+ independent developers from the Apple community
Joan Cardona Serra
Joan Cardona Serra
I am so happy I will finally get the stickers of my favourite apps :)
Heidi Helen Pilypas
Heidi Helen Pilypas
I am really excited about this project and pleased to have my apps represented including Capsicum, Boomerang, and When Did I…?.
Will Dinkel
Will Dinkel
I love how this all came together. Thrilled to be a part of it! https://www.producthunt.com/post...
Sunny
Sunny
Iconfactory? Indie?
