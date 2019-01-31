Open source, simple game about Indie Makers written with React & Redux
Play here 👉 https://dburgos.github.io/indie-maker-the-game/
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
David BurgosMaker@daburix · 🇪🇸 Indie maker building ghostboard.io 👻
Hi Product Hunt 👋 I'm sharing this open source game I built in the last days using React & Redux about indie makers. It's more an experiment than a game but play it, have fun and fork 🙂 Feedback is welcome too, thanks!
Upvote Share·