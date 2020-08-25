discussion
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Indie letters launched 3 months ago. And today it's launching here. Since March, I was reading almost every post on Indie Hackers and taking notes. But in May, there were many new newsletters shared on the Indie Hackers so I thought why not give it a try? And Indie Letters was born! "Content speaks where I fail to convince" Here are some snippets from Newsletter issues of August. 1. Reach a new audience by purchasing an old Chrome extension 2. Link building hack - five lines of JS that brought us a lot of backlinks 3. Use a re-engagement campaign to get inactive subscribers back on board 4. Increase interest in your special offers with in-app messaging 5. Early days: try things that DON'T scale You can read 40+ previous issues here Thank You 🌺
One of the best source for growth marketing tips and resources.
Congrats on your lauch ! Falak provides a titanic curation work that brings a lot of value. This allows me to be kept up to date with what's new in this fast-paced domain. A pleasure to get notify everytime. signed : a proud early-day subscriber.
I've been following Indie Letters for a while and there in not even a single newsletter that I haven't read end to end. Great job @falak_sher
