Daniel K. Hunter
Maker
Indie Drops (https://indiedrops.com) is a Weekly Newsletter that sends the hottest deals from indie makers straight to your inbox. Unlink other "deal" platforms, we don't take any cut of the revenue away from Makers. 100% of every sale goes to the founders. This week, @jakob_greenfeld and I are thrilled to highlight a few awesome products we'll think you'll benefit from. To access the deals, make sure to subscribe! The Growth List (https://www.thegrowthlist.co) by @antoinemilkoff is a library of over 130+ proven tactics to boost your growth. It's the go-to resource hub for marketers in fast-growing companies. SaasFrame (https://www.saasframe.io) allows you to browse hundreds of SaaS marketing pages, product interfaces, and email flows. Get inspired by the design and copywriting patterns used by the top SaaS companies. TapDesk (https://tapdesk.io/why-tapdesk-crm/) is a CRM that helps you generate leads. It's an all-in-one CRM software powered by proprietary AI. Built with and for businesses and hardcore sales teams, it has great features that improve efficiency and productivity. Tapdesk and Tapdesk AI are powerful tools capable of revolutionizing your sales process, making sense of your market performance and sales data, and providing you with relevant high priority leads in under 1 second. Explore Hacker News (https://explorehackernews.xyz) from @harish_garg1 is a database of top-ranking Hacker News front page posts. Tens of Thousands of records from multiple years, with more being added. Multiple data points, including Date, Post Rank, Post Title, Keywords, Posted on Week Day, Posting at Hour, Post Domain, Post URL, Posted by User, No. of Comments, Score, etc.
Congrats on the launch Daniel. May I know who do you pick up these deals? are these more like lifetime deals?