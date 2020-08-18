discussion
Sahil Ranpuri
Maker
Hello everyone! We're working on the "Indians Who Code" platform from the past month. A directory of the best Programmers from India. A place to find outstanding people to follow, look for a mentor, or discover talented people. You can also Nominate yourself or other people who are actually doing great work in the dev community. We are looking forward to receiving your feedback! Team, Indians Who Code
Great initiative 🔥 Sahil Ranpuri
