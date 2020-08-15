India Eyes 🙏 👁 📷
See the real India via photos uploaded by Indians/vistors
Sowmya Rao
Maker
Today is the 74th Independence Day for India (the country was formerly under British rule). It's a national holiday in India - and is widely celebrated. Unable to sleep (its 330 am here), I was checking out www.window-swap.com and was inspired to make something similar but with images of India. The idea is this: I'm hoping to share this with my friends and family tomorrow, and get everyone to post pictures of what their streets look like, what their windows look onto! Bonus if the flag celebrations are included. I built the app on Glide, and it was a breeze! This is my first time using GLide, so I'm excited to get any feedback. I hope you like it! Please share it with all your Indian friends (and travelers who've been to India!). Happy 74th Independence Day!!
Amazing to see this launch on such a special day. 🇮🇳
Really enjoyed scrolling through and seeing so many beautiful pictures of India, especially after being in lockdown for so long. Love this one, thanks for making this Sowmya 😍
Feels home to see such relatable , desi views and on such a special day💚 Didn't know India is soooo green :)