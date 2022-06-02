Products
Incredibly In Your Face
Ranked #19 for today
Incredibly In Your Face
VS Code extension that shows faces that correlate to errors
Incredibly In Your Face, is a VSCode extension that shows you Mr. Incredibles 'Uncanny Faces' that correlate to the number of errors in your code!
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Tech
by
Incredibly In Your Face
About this launch
Incredibly In Your Face by
Incredibly In Your Face
was hunted by
Virej Dasani
in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Tech
. Made by
Virej Dasani
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
Incredibly In Your Face
is not rated yet. This is Incredibly In Your Face's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#19
Weekly rank
#48
