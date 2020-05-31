Discussion
Partha Chandran
Hello PH Folks - We are happy to launch our product ‘INCOX’ today at Product Hunt. 🚀🎉 💪 What is INCOX: INCOX facilitates a new concept ‘Bring Your SaaS Apps Together’ through its bot ‘incoxBot’ on Slack. Through a single Slack Channel, a business user can interact with incoxBot and run pre-configured tasks across one or more of their supported SaaS applications. At the current state, INCOX supports 20+ SaaS Apps and 200+ preconfigured workflows. 🏢 Who can use: SMBs & Solopreneurs using SaaS applications can leverage INCOX to self-service their day-to-day task automation needs without depending on any knowledge workers. INCOX Features: • 🤖 Guided Interaction: Command the incoxBot to perform actions in simple natural language using keywords like app names, task names or simple sentences. E.g. QuickBooks tasks create an invoice, I want to send a campaign etc., • 🔗 On-demand workflow execution: Perform tasks sequentially across multiple apps or call appropriate apps to perform actions e.g. convert a deal in Zoho CRM and call quick books to create invoice • ✅ Task Workflows: The platform supports Create, View and Update tasks for pre-configured actions of an application. E.g. create, view and update deals in CRM. • 💬 Single Window Access: Interact with your teams/customers and side by side with your apps through a single slack chat window. No need to switch context or apps. E.g. Create an invoice by interacting in your app channel and get approval in a different channel without switching context. • 🔔 Notifications: - Get notified for key application event alerts in Slack. E.g. receive notifications for tickets from Zoho Desk. Stay on top of things. 🔥 Offer for PH users: For user’s of Product Hunt, we are happy to waive off our ‘Life Plan’ subscription cost. I.e. ‘Free for Life’. Please email support@incox.net with your product hunt User ID after onboarding to enable the plan. 🙏 Ask: We are attempting the concept of ‘Bring Your SaaS Apps Together’ for the first time. Your feedback after a trial experience (OR) your thoughts on our product will immensely help us to shape our next steps. Thanks INCOX Team.
