Income Tax by Quicko

Aishwarya Agarwal
Loved the product! Used my multiple form 16s and still filed so easily!!!
@aishwarya_agarwal We're glad! Thank you!
It's our launch day! 🚀 Taxes can be as simple as your bank, broker or investment platform. So, we decided to plugin to your favourite apps to simplify taxes for you. Here’s a quick walk-through: 💳Pre-fill profile using PAN 📄 Upload Form 16 📈 Import investments from your broker 💰 Maximize deductions ✅ Verify bank account 🚀 E-file instantly See you this Tax Season🎉 https://quicko.com/income-tax We would love to hear your thoughts! 💌
Looks very cool, the images are so fun!!
@ankita_rawat Thanks! we have great designers!
Officially in love with the product & website!
@jayanish_shah Thanks you so much!
Foor a newbie like me, this Quicko Product has made it so easy (and inexpensive) for me to file taxes 😌
@anshumiiii Glad it helped you simplify your taxes!