Income Tax by Quicko

Do-It-Yourself Tax Filing for India

Simple on-boarding, easy Form 16 upload, quickly import investments, cover all deductions, claim tax credits & e-file online.
7 Reviews5.0/5
Aishwarya Agarwal
Loved the product! Used my multiple form 16s and still filed so easily!!!
Team Quicko
@aishwarya_agarwal We're glad! Thank you!
Team Quicko
It's our launch day! 🚀 Taxes can be as simple as your bank, broker or investment platform. So, we decided to plugin to your favourite apps to simplify taxes for you. Here’s a quick walk-through: 💳Pre-fill profile using PAN 📄 Upload Form 16 📈 Import investments from your broker 💰 Maximize deductions ✅ Verify bank account 🚀 E-file instantly See you this Tax Season🎉 https://quicko.com/income-tax We would love to hear your thoughts! 💌
Ankita Rawat
Looks very cool, the images are so fun!!
Team Quicko
@ankita_rawat Thanks! we have great designers!
Jayanish Shah
Officially in love with the product & website!
Team Quicko
@jayanish_shah Thanks you so much!
Anshumi Shah
Foor a newbie like me, this Quicko Product has made it so easy (and inexpensive) for me to file taxes 😌
Team Quicko
@anshumiiii Glad it helped you simplify your taxes!
