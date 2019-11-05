Incognito Token Generator

Incognito is building a sidechain to bring privacy to cryptocurrencies - The Block One of the major drawbacks of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether is the lack of privacy features offered by their networks. Incognito hopes to change that. Incognito is building a blockchain-agnostic sidechain to bring privacy features to various networks. Founded in 2018, the firm is entirely self-funded with $1 million from the founding team.