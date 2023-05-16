Products
Incogni

Take back control of your data privacy

Data brokers collect your personal information and/or sell it to other companies with just a few clicks of the mouse. We want to help you take back your data just as easily!
Launched in
Web App
Privacy
Tech
Incogni
About this launch
0
reviews
24
followers
Incogni by
was hunted by
Fredie
in Web App, Privacy, Tech. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Incogni's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
11
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#86