Home
→
Product
→
Incogni
Incogni
Take back control of your data privacy
Visit
Upvote 23
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Data brokers collect your personal information and/or sell it to other companies with just a few clicks of the mouse. We want to help you take back your data just as easily!
Launched in
Web App
Privacy
Tech
by
Incogni
About this launch
Incogni
Take back control of your data privacy!
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Incogni by
Incogni
was hunted by
Fredie
in
Web App
,
Privacy
,
Tech
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
Incogni
is not rated yet. This is Incogni's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
11
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#86
Report