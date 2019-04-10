IncoDocs is software that allows exporters to easily create shipping documentation for global trade shipments. The import/export industry relies on manual paperwork and procedures to get products shipped and cleared through customs around the world.
Beautifully designed, and the team really understands the industry from the ground up.
There isn't anything that comes to mind, the team continually improves the product.
IncoDocs will be the winner of import export documents, with thousands of businesses already using it from all over the world. The team have run import/export businesses and this was a major paint point for them, so rather than going down the road of building something for their own businesses, they focused on building a tool for all.Christopher Drake has used this product for one year.
- Pros:Cons:
Brilliant team & amazing product.
No cons.
Have met some of the team and they are really passionate about solving this problem. Such an old-school industry that is getting flipped on its head. Awesome!Nick Burge has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Christopher DrakeHunter@christopher_87 · ThatStartupCompany.com / Arowana Capital
Incodocs has more than 4,000 SME's from over 100 countries looking to streamline their operations and transition to paperless trade. They have just received seed funding from Maersk Grwoth, the corporate venture arm of A.P. Moller - Maersk. They offers a library of trade document templates with smart auto-fill, copy and compliance check features which allow using to easily manage their documentation process.
Ben ThompsonMaker@ben_thompson1935 · Co-Founder IncoDocs.com
Hi everyone, I'm Ben Thompson one of the Co-Founders of IncoDocs. We're excited to be building powerful tools that allows SME business all over the world to thrive in global trade. Our team is passionate about the industry. Ask me anything here.. Thanks!
Christopher DrakeHunter@christopher_87 · ThatStartupCompany.com / Arowana Capital
@ben_thompson1935 Can you tell us a bit about the journey you have been on? What was your background prior to starting IncoDocs?
Ben ThompsonMaker@ben_thompson1935 · Co-Founder IncoDocs.com
@christopher_87 sure! My Co-Founder @brandonboor and I started our own import/export business sourcing and importing goods from factories in Asia (predominantly China). We felt the pain in our own company, we had so many issues with bad supplier documentation, i.e. suppliers trying to create shipping docs in Word/Excel templates, which would cause delays, potential fines, missed shipments etc. There wasn't a good solution for SMEs in the market so we decided to build our own. Tech Co-Founder @david_hooper joined our team during the River City Lab's accelerator program in Brisbane and we iterated on a global product. In early 2018 our WYSIWYG version attracted users in over 100 countries quickly. We closed our seed round of funding, backed by Maersk Growth (Denmark), Transition Level Investments and Blackbird Ventures (VCs in Australia). We're consistently releasing new product updates. Our team is passionate to remove the barriers to global trade so that all SMEs have the chance to thrive in global trade!
Leon@leonn
@ben_thompson1935 In this day and age, why is it so hard get a price to deliver a container of x from country y to country z? Shouldn't it be as easy as looking for airfares?
Ben ThompsonMaker@ben_thompson1935 · Co-Founder IncoDocs.com
@leonn I agree, the process is confusing and should be alot easier. The real world problem to solve is that there are so many different costs incurred from so many different parties along the supply chain. Trucks, ports, customs, shipping lines, insurance agents, etc - in both countries. The industry will eventually become as streamlined as an airfare ticket, the consumer wants an instant overall price, instant schedule, and instant tracking. There's quite a few great startups working in logistics tech in different areas. The key is for everyone to work together to truly connect the supply chain. At IncoDocs we give shippers tools to help them at the very start of the supply chain. From there we can offer shippers instant integrated services to streamline the logistics process.
Christopher DrakeHunter@christopher_87 · ThatStartupCompany.com / Arowana Capital
@ben_thompson1935 where do you see the future of your product heading?
