Siddhant Minocha
MakerFounder, Inclick
Hello, Product Hunters! I'm glad to share our latest update on the Inclick Platform. After working with several agencies, we realised there were still a lot of missing gaps when it comes to understanding Social Media performance. Inclick is an AI-Powered platform that gives you 120+ Datapoints for your own brands and competitors across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Our new UI makes it extremely easy to compare brands performance across various metrics and download the data in PPT/XLS. Inclick now comes with a full-fledged Mentions Monitoring system so you can track your campaigns, keywords, and brand mentions across Social Media and the millions of sources on the Web. Features like Sentiment Analysis, Wordcloud, Share of Voice, etc. help you understand trends related to your campaign and how users are reacting to new product releases. This release brings us closer to our vision of building a fully-automatic Social Media Analytics Suite. We hope you enjoy using our product as much as we enjoy making it.
