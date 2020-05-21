Discussion
Hey Hunters 👋 IncidentOK - Get instant alerts on third party service outages IncidentOK is a platform that you can use to receive health check notifications on any product outages. What should you do? You can subscribe to receive outage notifications for all the products that you use frequently. What will we do? We'll send you a notification to let you know whenever any product you've subscribed to is facing an outage. Where will I receive the outage notification? You can sign up to receive notifications via email. We've also built a cool integration that you can use to get outage messages via Slack! At IncidentOK, you can subscribe to outage alerts for more than 70+ products, like Zendesk, Slack, AWS, and many more, all in one place.
This definitely has some great potential, now next time if anything is down or not working I don't have to tweet around to know of what's happening. Great stuff man 👍
Thanks for the nice words 👍 @iamarnob6543.
Interesting! This looks promising and has lot of business benefits
Thanks @liyakatali_lal :)
Yes @sunasra , We do maintain the history for each service outage. Here is the example https://incidentok.com/service/b...
