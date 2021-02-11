discussion
Csaba Kissi
Serial maker
Cool. Funny idea.
Hi, We’re excited to launch Incident Timer on Product Hunt! Since our last launch on PH, we have gotten tremendous response from devs all over the world. As a thank you to the community, we have made Incident Timer free for all developers. It’s a simple product - you just select the date of the last major incident and the timer will update everyday. Whenever there is a major incident, you can reset the timer which will take it back to 0 days. You can share the timer with others by making it public. Previously, we used a whiteboard for this (before going remote) and as you can imagine, it got quite tedious to update it everyday. Our small remote team found this helpful and I hope you will too. We are here all day and would love to know what you think! Pru
Hah! nice, something that gamifies the day-to-days :D
Very cool! congrats on the launch 🚀
@arjmahadevan thank you!
Love this idea - you chose a perfect niche! I'll definitely show this to my devs team. Is there any chance of additional features being added down the road?
@glen_creaser Thanks! Our main product is an incident alerting product (spike.sh). We will add more features to Incident Timer over time, but the focus is on keeping it very simple and lean. Would love to know what you would like to see added though.