Incentivai tests whether your smart contract will perform as expected. It uses Machine Learning agents that are human-like and capable of identifying new failure modes and allows you to see ahead of time how your system would behave once deployed.
Incentivai launches to simulate how hackers break blockchainsCryptocurrency projects can crash and burn if developers don't predict how humans will abuse their blockchains. Once a decentralized digital economy is released into the wild and the coins start to fly, it's tough to implement fixes to the smart contracts that govern them. That's ...
Nick AbouzeidHiring@nickabouzeid · Words at Product Hunt ✌️
Incentivai helped build Augur, one of the first dapps to launch on Ethereum. Blockchain is hard. It's exciting to see other startups make that easier. 🚀
