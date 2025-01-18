Launches
InboxPilot
InboxPilot
Chatbot for Email using your Data
InboxPilot is a Chatbot for Emails that uses your company’s data to instantly draft or send replies. Perfect for automating responses to support@, info@, or high-volume accounts—saving you time and keeping your inbox under control.
Email
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
was hunted by
Samih Sghier
Email
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Samih Sghier
. Featured on January 25th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is InboxPilot's first launch.