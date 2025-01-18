Subscribe
Chatbot for Email using your Data
InboxPilot is a Chatbot for Emails that uses your company’s data to instantly draft or send replies. Perfect for automating responses to support@, info@, or high-volume accounts—saving you time and keeping your inbox under control.
EmailProductivityArtificial Intelligence

About this launch
Chatbot for Email using your Data!
InboxPilot by
was hunted by
Samih Sghier
in Email, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Samih Sghier
. Featured on January 25th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is InboxPilot's first launch.