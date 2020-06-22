Discussion
Artur Brugeman
Maker
I was working on a side project using Lightning Network and it didn't go well, so I needed another idea. Meanwhile I received yet another cold email from a recruiter, and thought 'shouldn't I get paid for reading this?'. That's how InboxFee was born. The idea of paying to get your email delivered is as old as email itself. In recent years, several crypto startups tried to tackle it but failed. Now it's time to see if Lightning Network could handle it, right? Your feedback would be very welcome!
