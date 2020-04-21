  1. Home
Inbox Zero

Here’s how the most productive people manage their inbox.

Here's how the most productive people manage their inbox. A collection of tips, apps and workflows — and amazing selected discounts.
Discussion
4 Reviews3.8/5
Simone Mascagni
Great tips! Thank you guys!
Geert Jan Sloos
Nice product and domain :-)
DK the Human
This is an awesome collection of tips and deals. Great job putting this together! (Especially love the small touches like the animation when clicking on one of the boxes.)
Fabrizio Rinaldi
Maker
Me and @frankdilo have always been pretty obsessed by email 💌 We've created email clients, email services, and a few days ago we had an idea to put together a great list of email-related tips & workflows. So here's our new little creation, inboxze.ro. While working on it, we've also to ask a few fellow founders to contribute with their tips, and also with amazing discounts to their apps. Thanks to anyone who contributed, in particular to @thepatwalls 🙌
