Hey Product Hunt! I'm Mira, one of the founders of in-touch. Me and my awesome friends have noticed the heavy stigma around mental health, and how the act of reaching out for help itself makes many of us feel embarrassed and ashamed. We soon realized that we can't do much about the stigma itself. So we tried our best to work around it. We built an online resource through which teens like ourselves could find counselors and contact them virtually. This would make the embarrassment of talking to a counselor in person disappear. Effectively removing the negative feelings around reaching out for help. To deal with the second problem, the stigma around going to a professional, we decided to build a community of peer supporters. Our volunteers are here to talk to anyone who needs the support, while it is not professional help, it is a way for people to get some method of support! That, in of itself, helps out a lot! We have three main features: - Survey to get counselors - Forum with groups to build small peer support/teen support friendship circle - Blogs and Resources We are currently in the process of spreading the word about in-touch! You can help by spreading the word or donating by buying an item on our Etsy store linked below. We would appreciate any support! https://www.etsy.com/shop/IkigaiUs
