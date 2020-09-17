Deals
In The Dark
Delivering 7 dark secrets to your inbox every week.
Marketing
The idea is simple. We want people to give a chance to let out a secret and be a part of the community. Once they are a part of it, they get to hear dark secrets from all around the world every week.
an hour ago
Shivam K.
So, do you have a secret you want to share?
16h
Michał
So... I need to share a dark secret and sign it with my email? Not very tempting.
1h
Özgün Berber
Can you send me your dark secrets as an email?
13mins
