In-Store Feedback Surveys

Vlad A. Gozman
Maker
👋😺 Hi Product Hunters! Thanks for stopping by to check out In-Store Surveys! 30% of store visitors leave without buying anything. Finding out why will help you sell more. Surveying paying customers at checkout as well as casual browsers at the exit is how you learn what kind of people end up paying and why. There are many corporate solutions for in-store customer feedback, but we wanted to make it easier. No installations, nobody has to download anything. Your survey can be collecting feedback from your shoppers in 20 minutes. Your in-store surveys can: ✅ Collect on-the-spot feedback ✅ Get your customers’ contact information ✅ Offer discount vouchers ✅ Direct offline customers online ✅ Turn browsers into shoppers It also comes packed with useful & easy to use features like: ➡️ 100% visual drag & drop editor ➡️ 100+ professionally designed templates ➡️ 5+ custom question types ➡️ Multiple survey outcomes ➡️ In browser no app experience ➡️ & much more 📣📣📣 Use code HUNTER-GIFT for 25% off your first 3 months.
