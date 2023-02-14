Products
Ranked #10 for today
impulze.ai
Supercharge SME's influencer partnerships.
The most powerful solution to work with micro-influencers. Impulze.ai let marketers analyze and qualify influencers directly from social media. We enable them to make data-driven decisions and precisely measure ROI using first-party creator data.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Social Media
,
Marketing
by
impulze.ai
About this launch
impulze.ai
Supercharge SME's influencer partnerships.
impulze.ai by
impulze.ai
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Social Media
,
Marketing
. Made by
Manzoor Samad
and
Kiran Jayaprakasan
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
impulze.ai
is not rated yet. This is impulze.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
9
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#65
Report