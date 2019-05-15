ImprovMX
Free email forwarding
#4 Product of the DayMay 15, 2019
ImprovMX lets you forward emails from your domain to your personal inbox. You can create aliases to redirect any mailbox and even use webhooks to connect your emails to your app.
Around the web
Reviews
View all 8 reviews →
+11 reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Easy setup, fills a huge need
Big price jump from free to $9/mo... would love something in the middle there.
Been using ImprovMX for a while and it's been great to not have to pay Google for a new GSuite account every time I get a new URL. Super easy to setup and fills a big need.Joel G Goodman has used this product for one year.
- Pros:Cons:
Quick setup, magic login links, and most importantly, wildcard forwards.
Not-so-instant delivery
I've been using this for over a year and I'm very happy with the free plan. The domains that I own whose TLDs are not supported by Google Domains are registered on some sites that don't offer wildcard email forwarding for free, so I use ImprovMX to accomplish that.Ryan Willis has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
CyrilMaker@cx42net · PDFShift.io - ImprovMX.com
Hi everyone! Excited to be on ProductHunt today to share ImprovMX. We acquired it more than a year ago and we worked hard to improve the service, the deliverability, and the user interface. The design is brand new and it's just the tip of the iceberg. On the servers, we completely rewrote the mail server ourselves to handle the edge cases we had and it has been working quite smoothly. Email forwarding has been present in the main hosting provider for years, but we fill that this feature is often overlooked or missing much powerful stuff, that we have implemented or plan to implement. Hope you'll like it!
Upvote (8)Share·
Bruno Crosier@brunocrosier · I have no idea what I'm doing 🐕
I really like your site's design. I'm wondering how does improvmx differ from the Open Source and free https://forwardemail.net ?
Upvote (1)Share·
kanochart@kanochart
@brunocrosier I'm using ImprovMX (and not affiliated in any way). From a quick glance at the docs, I'd say there are not a lot of functional differences, but ImprovMX is so much easier to set up, it's ridiculous.
Upvote (1)Share·
CyrilMaker@cx42net · PDFShift.io - ImprovMX.com
@brunocrosier @kanochart Thank you for your message, I'm really glad you find the setup for ImprovMX ridiculously easy :)
Upvote Share·
CyrilMaker@cx42net · PDFShift.io - ImprovMX.com
@brunocrosier Hi Bruno, Thank you for your warm word! In term of functionality, we provide a few bits more than ForwardEmail, including aliases, multiple destinations, logs, and webhooks. We also have a few other ideas in mind to implement. In term of speed, we forward an email under 4 seconds on average (including a blocking 3s at the start of the SMTP communication to discourage spammers. So in reality, once we have the email, it takes us less than a second to forward it). Hope that answers your question :)
Upvote (1)Share·
Bruno Crosier@brunocrosier · I have no idea what I'm doing 🐕
@cx42net ForwardEmail definitely allows aliases (and for free). My experience of ImprovMX's free plan when I used it a few months ago was a bit disappointing because an entire day's worth of emails went undelivered (ie. they were permanently lost). When I contacted your support email, I was told this was because your server had been suffering a DDoS attack. I then switched to ForwardEmail and have had no issues whatsoever. I agree that the UX on ImprovMX is considerably easier than for ForwardEmail, and that's something that could be a Unique Selling Point. Have you implemented any measures to prevent a DDoS attack from affecting your service in future?
Upvote (1)Share·
CyrilMaker@cx42net · PDFShift.io - ImprovMX.com
@brunocrosier We did! Following the issue, we implemented HaProxy on top of SMTP to ensure multiple processes, on multiple servers, are running at the same time. Since then, the service has been running smoothly and we had no issue about dropped emails since then :) I'm sorry about the bad experience you had. We are working every day to improve the quality of the service and avoid these in the future!
Upvote (1)Share·
Show more replies
Khodl@nathanaelkhodl · Bots + Dev + Travel + No Bullshit
Using it for few months now, and definitely recommend it. I usually use it when I create stuff with Carrd, in order to have a landing page with emails in minutes. Congrats to @antoineminoux and @cx42net for this great product.
Upvote (1)Share·
CyrilMaker@cx42net · PDFShift.io - ImprovMX.com
@antoineminoux @nathanaelkhodl Thank you! I'm glad to know you like it! :)
Upvote Share·
Yosi DahanPro@yosid · Co-Founder & CEO @ ProveSource
Interesting product, gonna give this a try with churnkit.com! Good luck @cx42net
Upvote Share·
CyrilMaker@cx42net · PDFShift.io - ImprovMX.com
@yosid Thank you! Feel free to share your experience :)
Upvote Share·
Yosi DahanPro@yosid · Co-Founder & CEO @ ProveSource
@cx42net add ProveSource to show your visitors how many signups you get :-)
Upvote Share·
Simon Bennett@mrsimonbennett · Creator of SnapShooter.io, Automaily.com
Love the idea!
Upvote Share·
CyrilMaker@cx42net · PDFShift.io - ImprovMX.com
@mrsimonbennett Thank you :)
Upvote Share·