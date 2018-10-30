Improver is a simple and user-friendly Chrome extension that reveals contact information from social networks. We help 2500+ recruiters and business managers to reach their prospects and candidates via email and speed up communication.
- Pros:
Lightweight, user friendly, great match rate, good pricesCons:
None
Improver is one of the best tools in my collection for sourcing. With really good match rate and affordable pricing. It helps me to find candidate's personal email.Ksenia Kerbel has used this product for one month.
Alex BrennerMaker@alex_brenner · Founder of improver.io
Hey, Hunters!🤘 I'm Alex, CEO of Improver. We have a great deal for you: ⚡50% discount⚡on any plan for every Hunter. Visit improver.io to receive a promo code. We've been working hard last 1,5 years to create a reliable tool and gather the verified database of 150+ million emails & phone numbers. We're building Improver Chrome extension to give our users - recruiters & sales professionals - more effective ways to connect with people who matter. We're here to hear everybody's feedback and questions. Let us know what you think!❤️ Also, don't forget about the special discount and stay tuned.
