Improved Google Search by LINER

Hey Hunters 🙌 Have you ever wondered, "can't Google show only the web pages useful to me?" We all use Google to search for information, but not everyone can do it quickly and efficiently. There are oceans of information online, and it is not always easy to read through all search results and find only the information that matters to you. The process may take several minutes or even hours. However, with the new feature "Picked by LINER," anyone can get right into the pages that are likely to have what they need from Google Search. With the experience of running the #1 Web/PDF highlighting SaaS for the past 5 years, LINER team members can proudly state that we are experts on filtering out irrelevant information and highlight only the ones that matter. Based on the highlights accumulated on LINER, we are able to recommend pages that have the most accurate information. Thank you for reading, and I'll look forward to hearing your thoughts and opinions! :) Brian (COO, LINER Inc.)
Been using LINER on Safari for the past few months, got to save so much time preparing for my research projects! Hope the new feature will make my research even easier. Congrats on the launch :)