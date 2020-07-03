Discussion
Roland Shen
Maker
Hey PH! I’m Roland, and I really love blogs. I grew up reading, laughing, and most importantly, learning from blogs. A lot of these blogs are decentralized, hosted on peoples’ own websites. These blogs are connected to the world by loose threads: Google searches, Facebook posts, and/or Twitter posts. Hosting it on your website is great, since it means you’re in full control of your content, how your blog looks, and who your readers are. When bloggers post on their own sites, it’s difficult to grow their audience. If you aren’t a search engine wizard who can get your blog to the top of Google, your audience will likely be the same people who usually see your posts on social media. That’s not ideal for bloggers, but it’s also not ideal for readers! Curious people like you and I are actively looking for good content. It’s just really hard to find when that content is lurking in the depths of the internet. Medium popped up to solve this issue by centralizing blogs on their platform. It was great for a while, but they started paywalling content, making a lot of the good stuff inaccessible to readers. Writers also like hosting blogs on their own websites, so they can own their content and their brand. It’s also scary to think that the platform can be taken down at any time, causing writers to lose years of hard work. So Imprint’s here to bridge the gap between centralized blogging and decentralized blogging. It’s meant to give writers the experience of running a hosted blog, while having the community of a social platform. We want your content to be accessible, so we’ll never paywall it. We want you to focus entirely on writing great stuff, so we make it easy to build a blog and start writing. We don’t want you to worry about content ownership, so we let you host your blog on your domain, and promise that your content will stay online. So get writing! I’d love to hear any feedback, the product is constantly improving. A few things in the works: - Multiple theme options - Ability to develop your own themes - Export all your posts at any time - View your subscribers’ email addresses
Wow, love the mission to make content and knowledge accessible! Solving some very real problems here that occur in the blogging world.
Maker
@richard_f_zhang Glad you love the mission! I think blogging is the backbone of the internet because of how it's the go to place for people to share ideas and engage with others.
