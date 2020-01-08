  1. Home
Impossible Pork

A new range of vegan pork substitutes from Impossible

Impossible Pork was created by our brilliant team of food scientists, experts and chefs. Take a peek behind the scenes to see how they make meat from plants.
What Impossible Pork Tastes LikeWhen Impossible Foods told me it would reveal a new not-meat product at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this year, I was sure it was chicken. Chicken is so tasty! I was wrong. Impossible's new thing is pork, and much to my surprise, it tastes amazing.
Impossible adds 'ground pork' and 'sausages' to its lineup of plant-based foodsImpossible Foods made huge waves in the food industry when it came up with a way of isolating and using "heme" molecules from plants to mimic the blood found in animal meat (also comprised of heme), bringing a new depth of flavor to its vegetarian burger. This week at CES, the company i...
