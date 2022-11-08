Products
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
This is the latest launch from Imports for Trello
See Imports for Trello ’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Imports for Trello
Imports for Trello
Ranked #16 for today

Imports for Trello

Import cards into Trello from a spreadsheet/csv

Free
Imports lets you take an excel or CSV file and import it into Trello, create cards from each row and even add custom field data.
Launched in Productivity, Task Management, Analytics by
Imports for Trello
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Imports for Trello
Imports for Trello Import cards into Trello from a spreadsheet/csv
0
reviews
10
followers
Imports for Trello by
Imports for Trello
was hunted by
Robin Warren
in Productivity, Task Management, Analytics. Made by
Robin Warren
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
Imports for Trello
is not rated yet. This is Imports for Trello 's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#105