Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Imports for Trello
See Imports for Trello ’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Imports for Trello
Ranked #16 for today
Imports for Trello
Import cards into Trello from a spreadsheet/csv
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Imports lets you take an excel or CSV file and import it into Trello, create cards from each row and even add custom field data.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Analytics
by
Imports for Trello
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Imports for Trello
Import cards into Trello from a spreadsheet/csv
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Imports for Trello by
Imports for Trello
was hunted by
Robin Warren
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Analytics
. Made by
Robin Warren
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
Imports for Trello
is not rated yet. This is Imports for Trello 's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#105
Report