Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → ImportDoc

ImportDoc

Use the content from a Google Doc in any web page

ImportDoc lets you use the content from any Google Doc in a web page. Simply add a document to the service, and you will be given HTML code to paste into your website. When you edit your Google Doc, changes go live instantly.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment