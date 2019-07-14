Deals
ImportDoc
ImportDoc
Use the content from a Google Doc in any web page
ImportDoc lets you use the content from any Google Doc in a web page. Simply add a document to the service, and you will be given HTML code to paste into your website. When you edit your Google Doc, changes go live instantly.
