Impakt AI App
Impakt AI App
AI Coach that can see talk and instruct
Empowering Everyday Heroes with an AI Coach that can see and interact with your workouts. Let Impakt see, track, analyze and guide you to your personal fitness goals.
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Fitness
Impakt: AI Coach
Impakt: AI Coach
Train smarter, not harder.
Impakt AI App by
Impakt: AI Coach
Winston Zin
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Fitness
Winston Zin
Ursina DN
Christopher Cheng
Roma K.
Jeremy HM Chou
Hakim Bawa
. Featured on December 18th, 2024.
Impakt: AI Coach
4.6/5 ★
by 26 users. It first launched on December 30th, 2023.
