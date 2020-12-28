  1. Home
  2.  → iMobie M1 App Checker

iMobie M1 App Checker

Check instantly if your favorite Mac & iOS apps are M1 ready

Mac
#4 Product of the DayToday
iMobie M1 App Checker is made to help users quickly find out whether their favorite Mac and iOS apps are M1 Mac compatible or not. With the web version, users can instantly search and check if a mac or iOS app can run with the new ARM-based M1 Mac.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Hidden comment