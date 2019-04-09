ImmortalSV let's you take a snapshot of a website and upload it to the Bitcoin (BSV) blockchain, forever. It's useful for archiving websites and news. It requires a moneybutton.com account, but after that only takes two clicks.
syn·fo·nautMaker@synfonaut · information explorer. following flow.
Hey ProductHunt, I built this and though the community might find it interesting, it can be used for archiving and saving important websites/news articles–let me know what you think! Here's a bit more info https://twitter.com/synfonaut/st... Also it's open source if you want to see how it's made: https://github.com/synfonaut/imm...
