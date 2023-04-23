Products
Immersion LUT Collection
Immersion LUT Collection
Color grading LUTs for YouTubers
Experience the palette of visionary filmmaker Sam Newton through the Immersion LUT Collection. This collection features 5 masterfully crafted LUTs, fusing a bold, cohesive color palette with limitless customization potential.
Launched in
Photo & Video
Video
Video cameras
Immersion LUT Collection
The makers of Immersion LUT Collection
About this launch
Immersion LUT Collection
Color Grading LUTs for YouTubers
Immersion LUT Collection by
Immersion LUT Collection
was hunted by
Levi Tijerina
in
Photo & Video
,
Video
,
Video cameras
. Made by
Levi Tijerina
. Featured on April 24th, 2023.
Immersion LUT Collection
is not rated yet. This is Immersion LUT Collection's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
