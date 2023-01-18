Products
Home
→
Product
→
IMissFoursquare
IMissFoursquare
Bring your old Foursquare check-ins back to life
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
IMissFoursquare.com allows users to import all of their old Foursquare check-ins and continue where they left off, right on Superlocal. Relive your old memories and start documenting new ones!
Launched in
Social Network
,
Social Media
,
Maps
by
IMissFoursquare
About this launch
IMissFoursquare
Bring your old Foursquare check-ins back to life
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
IMissFoursquare by
IMissFoursquare
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Social Network
,
Social Media
,
Maps
. Made by
Alex Kehr
. Featured on January 19th, 2023.
IMissFoursquare
is not rated yet. This is IMissFoursquare's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#184
