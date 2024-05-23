Launches
img2icns

Convert images to macOS icons, for free

Free
Convert images (PNG/SVG/JPG/WEBP) to .icns format for macOS applications. Simply upload, convert, and download your icons effortlessly with img2icns.
Launched in
Icons
Developer Tools
Tech
 by
About this launch
img2icns by
was hunted by
Walter Tay
in Icons, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
Walter Tay
. Featured on May 24th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is img2icns's first launch.
