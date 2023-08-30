Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → ImFeeling

ImFeeling

Your emotion, your soundtrack

Free
Embed
Ever felt a rush of emotions and wished for a tune to match? With ImFeeling, just tell us how you're feeling, and voilà! A playlist that vibes with you, from Spotify, Apple Music, to YouTube Music. Simple, right? 🎧
Launched in
Music
Artificial Intelligence
 by
ImFeeling
About this launch
ImFeeling Enter your emotion, discover a soundtrack.
ImFeeling by
ImFeeling
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in Music, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Manisha Kanyal
,
Nameet Potnis
,
Ankit Kumar
,
Ahamed Shah
and
Shashank Yalamanchi
. Featured on August 31st, 2023.
ImFeeling
is not rated yet. This is ImFeeling's first launch.
Upvotes
40
Vote chart
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-