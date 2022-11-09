Products
iMean
Ranked #16 for today
iMean
An intelligent user guide, automated
iMean is a browser extension that allows you to record workflows and transform them into replayable interactive tutorials on other people's browsers. All done within seconds.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
+1 by
iMean
About this launch
iMean
An intelligent user guide, automated.
1
review
7
followers
Follow for updates
iMean by
iMean
was hunted by
Pamela C
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
iMean
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is iMean's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#100
