Shubham Bhatt
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, Imagif is a Figma Plugin which gives you a capability to insert free stock Images & GIFs right into your Figma File. It is powered by Pixabay & Tenor. We made it as we wanted to use the capability of Pixabay & Tenor free stock library and wanted to make it widely accessible. It's simple and very straightforward to use & this is our first PH launch. Any feedback is much appreciated! Cheers, Shubham & Ashutosh
Congrats guys, the plugins is awesome and I hope you all take it to new heights after this launch, all the best! 😁 Cheers to Shubham and Ashutosh!
@karan_kapoor1 Thanks Karan. Let us know how can we improve and make it more scalable?
This is a brilliant plugin.
@mayankjoshi Thank you so much
It's a one stop solution for adding images and gifs to my design. Love the plug in. Thank you Shubham and Ashutosh!
@harshitgoyal97 Thanks Harshit. Let us know how can we improve it even further?
I am not that much into design, but simple insertions of gifs just like images in web designs is super crazy and awesome. 🎇 Kudos to the developers. 🎉🚀
@jalaz_kumar Thanks for mentioning that, yes, it's easy as a breeze with this now.